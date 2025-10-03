Samsung's One UI 8.5 will summarize your notifications

You can choose which apps get the AI treatment

You get to decide if you want these AI summaries on or off, and can even pick which apps use them—so your notifications stay as personal as you like.

For now, this feature only works with messaging apps (think WhatsApp, Messages, etc.), which helps keep things accurate and reliable.

The update is set to debut alongside the new Galaxy S26 next year, perhaps reflecting lessons learned from other companies' struggles with broader AI features.