Samsung's One UI 8.5 will summarize your notifications
Samsung is adding a handy new feature to Galaxy devices: AI-powered notification summaries, coming with the One UI 8.5 update, expected early next year.
These summaries give you quick overviews of long messages, so you can catch up at a glance instead of scrolling through walls of text.
You'll find the option in settings, and yes—Samsung is tapping into Google's AI smarts for this upgrade.
You can choose which apps get the AI treatment
You get to decide if you want these AI summaries on or off, and can even pick which apps use them—so your notifications stay as personal as you like.
For now, this feature only works with messaging apps (think WhatsApp, Messages, etc.), which helps keep things accurate and reliable.
The update is set to debut alongside the new Galaxy S26 next year, perhaps reflecting lessons learned from other companies' struggles with broader AI features.