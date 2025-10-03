Next Article
Threads now has 'Communities' to help you find your people
Technology
Meta just dropped a new "Communities" feature on Instagram Threads, letting you join over 100 interest-based groups—from sports and TV shows to books.
Each community gets its own spot on your profile and even comes with unique emojis for reactions, making it easier to find your people and dive into focused chats.
Unlike X's user-run groups, Threads' communities are curated by Meta for wider participation.
When you join, you get special topic tags on your profile showing what you're into, and while anyone can see community posts, only members get access to exclusive emojis.
Meta also teased upcoming upgrades like smarter post rankings to help the best content rise to the top—so expect more ways to connect as the feature grows.