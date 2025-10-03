Threads now has 'Communities' to help you find your people

Unlike X's user-run groups, Threads' communities are curated by Meta

When you join, you get special topic tags on your profile showing what you're into, and while anyone can see community posts, only members get access to exclusive emojis.

Meta also teased upcoming upgrades like smarter post rankings to help the best content rise to the top—so expect more ways to connect as the feature grows.