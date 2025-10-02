Google's AI coding assistant Jules now has a CLI
Google just rolled out public access to its AI coding agent, Jules, now with a command-line interface (CLI) and API.
This means you can plug Jules right into your terminal, CI/CD pipeline, or even Slack.
Unlike simple code-completion tools, Jules uses Gemini 2.5 Pro to handle a range of coding tasks—from building and refactoring code to fixing bugs—all after showing you a detailed plan for approval.
Free and paid plans are available
After wrapping up beta in August 2025, Jules now offers a free tier (15 daily tasks, three concurrent jobs), plus paid plans: Google AI Pro at $19.99/month and Ultra at $124.99/month if you need more power.
Jules aims for more hands-off automation instead of collaboration
Jules is positioned in a competitive landscape that includes tools like GitHub Copilot and OpenAI Codex but aims for more hands-off automation instead of back-and-forth collaboration.
While both Jules and Gemini CLI use the same AI model under the hood, Jules is built for letting the agent do the heavy lifting—perfect if you want your workflow even smoother with IDE integrations under consideration.