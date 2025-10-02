Google's AI coding assistant Jules now has a CLI

After wrapping up beta in August 2025, Jules now offers a free tier (15 daily tasks, three concurrent jobs), plus paid plans: Google AI Pro at $19.99/month and Ultra at $124.99/month if you need more power.

Jules aims for more hands-off automation instead of collaboration

Jules is positioned in a competitive landscape that includes tools like GitHub Copilot and OpenAI Codex but aims for more hands-off automation instead of back-and-forth collaboration.

While both Jules and Gemini CLI use the same AI model under the hood, Jules is built for letting the agent do the heavy lifting—perfect if you want your workflow even smoother with IDE integrations under consideration.