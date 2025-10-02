Meta AI's Hyperscape brings VR mapping to Quest headsets
Meta AI just dropped Hyperscape for Meta Quest headsets, making it super easy to create hyper-realistic 3D spaces—no fancy PC needed.
You can map out your room (or even a famous spot like Gordon Ramsay's kitchen) just by walking around with your headset.
In minutes, you've got a detailed virtual world to explore.
How to get started
Getting started is as easy as downloading the free Hyperscape Beta app onto your Quest 3 or 3S and following the blue grid as you walk through a space.
Meta's AI-powered servers handle the rest, turning your scan into a lifelike map you can explore when available.
This tech could change how we do things like house tours or travel—imagine sharing your favorite hangout spots virtually with friends, no advanced tech skills required.