No money games allowed in India's online gaming overhaul Technology Oct 02, 2025

India's IT Ministry just dropped draft rules for the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The big move? All online money games are banned, but e-sports and social games get a green light to keep things safe for young people.

You can share your feedback until October 31, and they promise to keep it confidential so everyone can speak freely.