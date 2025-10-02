No money games allowed in India's online gaming overhaul
India's IT Ministry just dropped draft rules for the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
The big move? All online money games are banned, but e-sports and social games get a green light to keep things safe for young people.
You can share your feedback until October 31, and they promise to keep it confidential so everyone can speak freely.
How the rules will affect online gaming
The draft lays out how online games will be classified and registered, plus what powers the new Online Gaming Authority will have—think handling complaints, suspending registrations, and handing out penalties.
Breaking the rules could mean up to three years in jail or a fine as high as ₹1 crore.
Ads for money-based games are also off-limits.
What this means for you
This is a major shakeup for India's gaming scene. The goal is to protect users from scams or shady practices but still let legit gaming thrive.
If you're into gaming or just want safer digital spaces, these changes could really shape what you see (and play) online next year.