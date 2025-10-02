Researchers create artificial neurons that run on just 0.1 volts
Researchers at UMass Amherst have built artificial neurons that mimic how real brain cells send electrical signals, running on just 0.1 Volts—about the same as our own neurons.
This breakthrough, recently published, builds on their earlier work using bacteria-made protein nanowires to generate electricity.
New design uses 100 times less energy
These new artificial neurons use much less power than older models—100 times less energy and operating at a 10th of the voltage.
Lead author Shuai Fu pointed out that while our brains handle tough tasks with only about 20Watts, big AI systems can burn through over a megawatt.
So, these new designs are a huge step toward smarter, greener tech.
Direct connection with human brain cells possible
Senior author Jun Yao shared that these artificial neurons can link up directly with human brain cells without extra signal boosters.
This could mean future tech like disease-detecting sensors powered by sweat or even advanced brain-machine interfaces—bringing science fiction closer to reality in a pretty practical way.