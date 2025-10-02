Next Article
Amazon lets you add items to scheduled deliveries
Technology
Amazon just rolled out "Add to Delivery" for US Prime members, making it way simpler to add stuff to your next scheduled delivery—no need for separate orders.
The new button sits right below "Add to Cart" and takes over from the old "Buy Now" option on eligible products.
One click is all it takes
With one click, anything you pick gets added to your upcoming Prime delivery using your saved address and payment info.
Accidentally tapped? There's an "Undo" option so you can remove the item immediately.
A small change with big impact
"Add to Delivery" fits into Amazon's push for smarter deliveries, working alongside features like Amazon Day.
It means fewer boxes at your door and less hassle for you—a small change that actually matches how most of us shop online now.