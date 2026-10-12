Honeyjar offers AI tools to assist public relations, humans approve
Technology
Honeyjar offers a set of AI tools designed to make public relations way easier.
Their platform helps users draft announcements, spot the right journalists, and find speaking gigs, basically giving anyone access to pro-level PR skills.
But don't worry, humans still have the final say before anything goes live.
Honeyjar hits 10,000 sign-ups
Founded by PR pros Michelle Masek and Nadia Jamshidi, Honeyjar isn't trying to replace people: it's about making life easier for marketers, sports team leaders, and more.
The launch was a hit with 10,000 sign-ups in just 24 hours. Plus, their "Comms Lab" trains the product on the judgment of other PR pros as well.
Early testers include Nextdoor and Coco Robotics.