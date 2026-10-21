You can now lock your private chats on ChatGPT
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new feature in its ChatGPT app that lets users lock their conversations. The move is aimed at keeping sensitive chats private when you have to share your screen or device with someone else. The locked chats can be secured using a four-digit PIN, Face ID, or Touch ID on compatible devices.
Enhanced security
Limited access but don't expect encryption
The new feature adds another layer of privacy to ChatGPT, which is increasingly being used for personal conversations.
However, it's important to note that while locking a chat can limit access, it doesn't address concerns about how sensitive information is stored or handled.
OpenAI has clarified that locking a chat doesn't create end-to-end encryption or a separate encrypted vault, change retention periods for chats, remove previously remembered information after locking a chat, or alter "improve the model for everyone" setting.
User experience
Locked chats get their own dedicated section
When a user locks a chat, it is moved to a dedicated "Locked Chats" section. Here, it is kept separate from regular chat history, pinned conversations, and chat search results.
If Memory is enabled, Locked Chats gets its own separate memory shared across conversations within the section.
New messages sent after locking a chat can update that memory but don't affect regular Memory. This way, new information from locked chats won't leak into regular chats.
Data loss
Things to remember before using the feature
OpenAI has warned that resetting a PIN will permanently delete all locked chats, files, and other content protected by the previous PIN.
The Locked Chats feature isn't available for temporary chats, archived chats, group chats, or conversations created from a shared link.
It also doesn't work with chats that have scheduled tasks or meeting recordings.
The company just started rolling this out yesterday, so it may take some time before the lock option appears on your account.