You can now lock your private chats on ChatGPT

The new feature adds another layer of privacy to ChatGPT, which is increasingly being used for personal conversations.

However, it's important to note that while locking a chat can limit access, it doesn't address concerns about how sensitive information is stored or handled.

OpenAI has clarified that locking a chat doesn't create end-to-end encryption or a separate encrypted vault, change retention periods for chats, remove previously remembered information after locking a chat, or alter "improve the model for everyone" setting.