How to set message reminder on WhatsApp for iPhone
What's the story
WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature for iPhone users, allowing them to set reminders for specific messages. The update, part of version 25.25.74, aims to help users remember important chats like work details or friend's requests. Instead of starring messages or taking screenshots, you can now set a timed alert directly within the app itself.
User guide
Take a look at the process
To set a message reminder, open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you want to track. Long press on the message bubble, tap More in the popup menu, and select Remind Me. You can then choose from preset options like two hours, eight hours or 24 hours or opt for Custom to pick a specific date and time for your reminder.
Reminder management
You can also cancel reminders if needed
If you want to cancel a reminder, just long press on the message with the bell icon, tap More and choose Cancel Reminder. This feature will come in handy during busy chats where important details can easily get lost. For instance, if your colleague shares a meeting link in a group chat at midnight, instead of relying on memory, you can set a reminder for the morning.