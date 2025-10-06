Not spiral, not elliptical: Hubble finds galaxy that defies rules

NASA 's Hubble Space Telescope has discovered a strange galaxy, NGC 2775, some 67 million light-years away in the constellation of Cancer. The discovery challenges traditional classifications of galaxies into spiral, elliptical or lenticular categories. NGC 2775 combines features from different classes in a way that makes it hard to classify.

Dual nature Hybrid of spiral and elliptical galaxies The core of NGC 2775 is smooth and gas-poor, much like elliptical galaxies. However, this central region is surrounded by a ring of dust and gas with clusters of young stars and faint spiral arms. Some astronomers are leaning toward classifying it as a flocculent spiral galaxy, whose arms are loosely defined and patchy. But it also shows characteristics similar to those of a lenticular galaxy, which lies between spirals and ellipticals in the cosmic hierarchy.

Historical clues Past mergers or close encounters The strange structure of NGC 2775 could be a record of past mergers or close encounters. Observations have detected a hydrogen gas tail nearly 100,000 light-years long, possibly the remnant of a disrupted companion galaxy. The nearby irregular galaxy NGC 2777 seems to have a tidal hydrogen tail tracing back to NGC 2775, hinting at possible past interactions. Such encounters could strip gas from the galaxy's interior, weaken spiral arms or gradually alter its shape.