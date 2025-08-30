Next Article
Humanoid robot to assist journalists at SCO Summit
The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin is getting a tech upgrade—a humanoid robot called Xiao He will be on hand to assist journalists.
This AI-powered helper offers multilingual support, quick data processing, and keeps everything running smoothly by following summit protocols.
Xiao He can read emotions, adapt responses
Xiao He isn't just smart—it can read emotions and adapt its responses for better conversations with international guests and media.
The summit also features an interactive zone spotlighting Tianjin's traditional crafts like Yangliuqing woodblock prints.
With leaders like PM Modi, President Xi, and President Putin attending, the SCO Summit remains a key event for regional teamwork on security, trade, and culture.