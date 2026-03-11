IIT Bombay researchers propose new method to probe quantum gravity

IIT Bombay researchers have proposed a fresh method to probe quantum gravity, a puzzle that's stumped physicists for decades. Led by P George Christopher and Professor S Shankaranarayanan, the team introduced "dynamical fidelity susceptibility" (DFS) as a more reliable tool than what's been used before. Their findings were reported by IIT Bombay on March 11, 2026.

Why earlier tests missed spotting quantum gravity Using a model with three oscillators (think of them like tiny pendulums), the team found that some earlier experiments couldn't actually spot quantum gravity, even if it was there.

Basically, heavy mediators freeze things up so much that no entanglement shows up, explaining why certain 2017 tests fell short.

What is DFS and how it helps DFS checks how much a quantum state changes when you nudge it ever so slightly.

According to Professor Shankaranarayanan, this method can reveal subtle signs of quantum gravity, such as signatures of the quantum nature of gravity, even when other tests fail.