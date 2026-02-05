India may ban under-16s from using social media
Technology
An Indian MP wants to ban social media for anyone under 16, aiming to protect kids from online risks and keep their data safe.
If this bill passes, responsibility for ensuring compliance would rest with platforms like Instagram and X, which could face huge fines—up to ₹2.5 billion or 5% of a company's global revenue, whichever is lower.
Other countries are also considering similar age restrictions
Digital addiction is described as a "serious public health concern" for Indian youth, with links to sleep issues, depression, and poor grades.
With millions of young users online, the move could seriously change how teens connect.
Other countries like Australia and France are rolling out similar age bans as concerns about online harms to children rise worldwide.