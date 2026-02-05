India may ban under-16s from using social media Technology Feb 05, 2026

An Indian MP wants to ban social media for anyone under 16, aiming to protect kids from online risks and keep their data safe.

If this bill passes, responsibility for ensuring compliance would rest with platforms like Instagram and X, which could face huge fines—up to ₹2.5 billion or 5% of a company's global revenue, whichever is lower.