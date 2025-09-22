India to develop 'bodyguard' satellites after near-collision in space

India is planning to develop 'bodyguard' satellites as part of a larger effort to bolster its national security in space, according to Bloomberg. The move comes after a close encounter between an Indian satellite and one from a neighboring country, highlighting the potential risks posed by other spacecraft. The project is also part of the Indian government 's bigger plan to enhance security assets in orbit, including a $3 billion plan for around 50 surveillance satellites.

Incident details Near collision of satellites in mid-2024 The close encounter in mid-2024 involved an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) satellite orbiting 500-600km above Earth. A satellite from a neighboring country came within one kilometer of the ISRO satellite, which was performing tasks with potential military applications such as mapping and monitoring ground objects. While no collision occurred, this unusually close approach could have been a show of strength or a test of capabilities by the other nation.

Space power India's satellite capabilities compared to Pakistan and China India has fought several wars in the last 70 years with Pakistan and China, two countries with vastly different space capabilities. According to N2Y0.com, which tracks satellites, India has over 100 satellites while Pakistan has only eight. China leads the pack with over 930 satellites. This disparity highlights India's advanced position in space technology and surveillance capabilities compared to Pakistan, although China has more extensive satellite capabilities than India.

Space threat Growing threat from China in space Both Indian and US officials have warned about the growing threat from China's People's Liberation Army in space. Indian Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit had warned in June that Beijing's satellite program has grown rapidly in size and sophistication. This warning highlights the potential risks posed by China's expanding space capabilities to other nations, including India.