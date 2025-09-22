Indian researchers win Ig Nobel for studying shoe smell's impact
Indian researchers Vikash Kumar and Sarthak Mittal just picked up the 2024 Ig Nobel Award for their quirky research on smelly shoes and how shoe odor impacts shared spaces.
The ceremony was held at Boston University, and the Ig Nobels are all about celebrating the quirky, curious and often hilarious side of scientific inquiry.
Their study looked at how shoe smell can affect the way we use common areas, offering fresh ideas for better design and hygiene.
It's a fun reminder that even everyday annoyances—like stinky shoes—can inspire real scientific innovation.
Other winners included those who found zebra stripes on cows
The Ig Nobels also honored a team from Japan who found painting zebra stripes on cows helps keep flies away, and another group discovered rainbow lizards in Togo really love four-cheese pizza.
Science can be weird—and pretty awesome!