NVIDIA opens AI tech center in Abu Dhabi
NVIDIA and Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute (TII) have opened the Middle East's first NVIDIA AI Technology Center.
The lab aims to build advanced AI models and robotics, supporting the UAE's Vision 2031 goal of making 30% of its GDP powered by AI.
It brings together TII's research with NVIDIA's latest tech—especially the new Thor chip designed for smarter robots.
Center will work on humanoid, 4-legged robots, robotic arms
The center will use NVIDIA's Thor chip to speed up work on humanoid robots, four-legged bots, and robotic arms.
TII has already used NVIDIA chips to train its Falcon-H1 language model, announced as being available soon as an enterprise-ready microservice.
This move is part of the UAE's $1.4 trillion AI deal with NVIDIA, part of its broader strategy to shift from oil to an AI-driven economy, aiming to make the country a global hub connecting US innovation with Middle Eastern investment.