NVIDIA opens AI tech center in Abu Dhabi

Center will work on humanoid, 4-legged robots, robotic arms

The center will use NVIDIA's Thor chip to speed up work on humanoid robots, four-legged bots, and robotic arms.

TII has already used NVIDIA chips to train its Falcon-H1 language model, announced as being available soon as an enterprise-ready microservice.

This move is part of the UAE's $1.4 trillion AI deal with NVIDIA, part of its broader strategy to shift from oil to an AI-driven economy, aiming to make the country a global hub connecting US innovation with Middle Eastern investment.