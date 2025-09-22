'Smart' bone implants could replace traditional battery-powered ones
The University of Bradford just landed a £2.2 million grant from UK Research and Innovation's Future Leaders Fellowship to develop next-gen bone implants.
These implants use your body's natural movements to generate tiny electric signals, which help bones heal faster—no batteries or drugs needed.
The goal? Make fracture recovery easier and cut down on invasive surgeries.
The project is funded for 4 years
This project is all about "piezoelectroceutics"—basically, using the fact that bones can make electricity when stressed.
That natural energy can boost cell growth and healing, potentially replacing old-school battery-powered implants.
Dr. Arathyram Ramachandra Kurup Sasikala will lead the new research team at Bradford, teaming up with universities in Leeds, Cambridge, San Diego, and Summit Medical Ltd., aiming to put Bradford on the map for smart medical tech.