'Smart' bone implants could replace traditional battery-powered ones

The project is funded for 4 years

This project is all about "piezoelectroceutics"—basically, using the fact that bones can make electricity when stressed.

That natural energy can boost cell growth and healing, potentially replacing old-school battery-powered implants.

Dr. Arathyram Ramachandra Kurup Sasikala will lead the new research team at Bradford, teaming up with universities in Leeds, Cambridge, San Diego, and Summit Medical Ltd., aiming to put Bradford on the map for smart medical tech.