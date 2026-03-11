India saw 265 million cyberattacks in 2025: Report

India saw a massive spike in cyberattacks last year: 265 million incidents were detected across eight million devices, according to Seqrite's latest Cyber Threat Report. Most attacks involved Trojans and infectors (about 70%), though ransomware was also noted; specific figures for cryptojacking or network hacks are not provided.

Ransomware and cryptojacking were notable threats Ransomware was reported as a notable threat in 2025.

Cryptojacking (where hackers use your device to mine crypto) was observed, while network exploits against web platforms were also reported.

The numbers show that cybercriminals are getting smarter, and India needs stronger digital defenses.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi reported most attacks Maharashtra reported the most attacks, followed by Gujarat and Delhi.

Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata were the hardest-hit cities.

Nearly half of all detections came from education, healthcare, and manufacturing—industries often short on cybersecurity resources.

Cybersecurity talent shortage persists India's cybersecurity market is booming, but there's a significant talent shortage.

Some roles are especially hard to fill.