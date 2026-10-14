Meet Dewi, Indian Embassy's new AI avatar in Indonesia
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Jakarta has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) avatar named Dewi. The digital representative is designed to share information on a range of topics, including culture, travel, scholarships, business and investment opportunities, as well as consular updates. The launch coincided with the Navaratri and Durga Puja festivities.
Cultural connection
Dewi means goddess in Indonesian
Dewi, which means goddess in Indonesian, is a digital initiative to strengthen cultural ties between India and Indonesia.
The avatar will provide updates on the India-Indonesia partnership as well as information about India to Indians living in Indonesia and Indonesians interested in visiting India.
Ambassador Sandeep Chakravorty announced the launch on social media, saying Dewi was ready to "guide her followers" on this "auspicious occasion."
Information access
Indonesia is home to some 130,000 persons of Indian origin
The Indian Embassy in Jakarta hopes that Dewi will make information about India, consular services, and the India-Indonesia partnership more accessible.
This initiative comes as Indonesia is home to some 130,000 Persons of Indian Origin and about 15,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).
Most of these people are professionals such as chartered accountants, teachers, and engineers.
Digital outreach
Embassy invites people to follow Dewi
The Indian Embassy in Jakarta introduced Dewi with an invitation: "Follow us, and say Halo to Dewi!" The embassy said this would bring stories and information from across the India-Indonesia partnership closer to people.