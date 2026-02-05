Indian-origin scientist wins prestigious Crafoord Prize in geosciences Technology Feb 05, 2026

Veerabhadran Ramanathan, an Indian-origin scientist from UC San Diego, has bagged the 2026 Crafoord Prize in Geosciences—one of the top honors in science—with a cash award of about $900,000.

He's being celebrated for his game-changing research on how certain pollutants, like aerosols and CFCs, affect our climate and the air we breathe.