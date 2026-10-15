Indian start-up plans to refuel satellites in space

Sakthikumar, the founder and CEO of OrbitAID Aerospace, confirmed to IndiaToday that the satellite is ready and final tests will be conducted next week.

After these tests, it will be sent to Sriharikota for launch preparations.

The mission will carry two satellite busses, two tanks and all necessary interfaces and mechanisms for experiments. Through this demonstration, OrbitAID hopes to validate its docking and refueling mechanisms.