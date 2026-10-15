Indian start-up plans to refuel satellites in space
What's the story
Indian space start-up OrbitAID Aerospace is gearing up to demonstrate a revolutionary technology: orbital refueling. The company, founded by Sakthikumar R, plans to launch a 30kg satellite called AayulSAT-1A on the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in November. This mission will test docking, internal refueling and inspection capabilities, key steps toward commercial in-space servicing.
Mission details
Final tests to be conducted next week ahead of launch
Sakthikumar, the founder and CEO of OrbitAID Aerospace, confirmed to IndiaToday that the satellite is ready and final tests will be conducted next week.
After these tests, it will be sent to Sriharikota for launch preparations.
The mission will carry two satellite busses, two tanks and all necessary interfaces and mechanisms for experiments. Through this demonstration, OrbitAID hopes to validate its docking and refueling mechanisms.
Technology impact
What is orbital refueling?
The concept of orbital refueling is simple yet revolutionary. Instead of discarding a satellite when it runs out of fuel, a servicing spacecraft could rendezvous with it and replenish its propellant supply.
This technology could extend satellite lifetimes, cut replacement costs, and pave the way for a future where spacecraft are serviced instead of routinely discarded.
OrbitAID's November mission is an early step toward that goal.
Future plans
'Next step toward building a fuel station in space'
Sakthikumar said, "AayulSAT-1A is our next step toward building a fuel station in space."
He added that the company's earlier mission couldn't reach the demonstration stage due to a launch anomaly, but their commitment remains strong.
OrbitAID is also planning an advanced mission in Q1 2027. It will involve two satellites, a chaser and a target, to demonstrate rendezvous/proximity operations, docking and refueling capabilities.