Infinix teases GT 50 Pro India launch with online campaign
Infinix is gearing up to launch its gaming-focused GT 50 Pro smartphone in India this month.
To hype things up, there's a special online campaign where you can play a clicking game and earn points: these can be used toward purchases.
With the campaign's microsite progress already crossed 94.5%, fans are awaiting the launch-date reveal.
GT 50 Pro gaming specs revealed
The GT 50 Pro is built for gamers, featuring HydroFlow Liquid Cooling to keep things cool during intense sessions and pressure-sensitive triggers for better control.
It packs a sharp 6.78-inch AMOLED display (1.5K resolution), runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultimate chip, and comes with a solid 50MP main camera with OIS for clearer photos.
The phone ships with XOS 16 based on Android 16, and Infinix promises five OS upgrades, so you'll stay current for a while.