Instagram launches 'Features' for long-form, widescreen videos
What's the story
Instagram is gearing up for a major expansion into long-form horizontal videos with a new platform called "Features." The announcement comes from Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. In a six-and-a-half-minute video with Tessa Lyons, Instagram's VP of product, Mosseri explained his hesitance toward long-form content on the platform in the past. He was worried about how it would affect user engagement and connection with friends.
Content synergy
Making short-form and long-form videos symbiotic
Mosseri said, "One of my concerns has been, how do we make sure that we keep Instagram not just about entertainment, but about connecting with friends."
He added that watching a long-form video could lead to less likes and shares.
However, the team is now working on making short-form and long-form videos "symbiotic," like podcasts or comedy specials that can be both long videos and broken up into shorter ones.
Platform expansion
Instagram's push into widescreen video
The announcement of the widescreen video push also comes after the launch of Instagram's TV app late last year.
The app was first launched as a Reels-focused experience for Amazon Fire TV devices in the US. It has since expanded to Google TVs, Samsung TVs, and Apple TV.
Earlier this year, Instagram also introduced new features such as the ability to watch Stories on these platforms.
Test phase
What's next for Instagram?
Instagram is now testing "Features" in the US with a small group of users and some creators in Brazil.
The platform is also experimenting with other video-centric features such as clips pointing to a long video, a way for creators to create a "series" of Reels, and improvements for live video discovery.
Mosseri said that many of these features will roll out over the next month in testing.