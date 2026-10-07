Intel won't ditch Elon Musk's Terafab chipmaking project
What's the story
Intel has confirmed its continued collaboration with Elon Musk's ambitious Terafab project. The announcement was made by Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, who spoke to Bloomberg ahead of an event marking the company's 50th anniversary in Japan. The Terafab initiative is part of a global push by governments and corporations to ramp up semiconductor production and other components essential for accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.
Partnership prospects
Musk's talks with TSMC raise questions about Intel's role
Musk recently revealed on social media that he is in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for a possible partnership on the Terafab project.
This revelation has sparked speculation about TSMC's potential involvement and its possible implications for Intel's role in the chipmaking venture.
However, Tan has assured that Intel will continue its participation in Terafab despite these developments.
Market response
Terafab addresses semiconductor demand surge
The Terafab project comes as a response to the skyrocketing demand for semiconductors and other components.
Factories producing everything from ball bearings to chip tools are running at full capacity, prompting companies to expand their manufacturing lines.
The initiative highlights the urgency and importance of boosting semiconductor production in light of AI's rapid growth and adoption.