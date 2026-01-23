Intel India spotlights privacy-first AI ahead of big summit
Intel India, together with AI4India, BharatGen, and IHFC, will host a pre-event for the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026 at IIT Delhi.
What went down?
Twenty-five AI startups will show off their ideas, plus a new report will highlight how AI is shaping jobs.
IHFC also will offer up to ₹2 crore in funding for standout AI ventures—so there's real support to turn smart ideas into reality.
Intel's game plan for Indian AI
Intel India President Gokul V Subramaniam talked about the need for affordable tech that works everywhere—from cloud to PCs.
He put a spotlight on keeping data safe under new privacy laws and making sure AI can reach people across the country.
Why it matters
By teaming up with startups and universities under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Intel wants to help build homegrown tech talent.
And next month at the main summit, they'll showcase their latest end-to-end AI tools—so keep an eye out if you're curious about where Indian tech is headed.