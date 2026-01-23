Intel India spotlights privacy-first AI ahead of big summit

Intel India, together with AI4India, BharatGen, and IHFC, will host a pre-event for the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit 2026 at IIT Delhi.

What went down? Twenty-five AI startups will show off their ideas, plus a new report will highlight how AI is shaping jobs.

IHFC also will offer up to ₹2 crore in funding for standout AI ventures—so there's real support to turn smart ideas into reality.

Intel's game plan for Indian AI Intel India President Gokul V Subramaniam talked about the need for affordable tech that works everywhere—from cloud to PCs.

He put a spotlight on keeping data safe under new privacy laws and making sure AI can reach people across the country.