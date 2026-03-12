Intel's Core Ultra 200S Plus desktop processors are now available

Chips support DDR5 memory up to 7200 MT/s

The Ultra 7 packs a hefty 24 cores (8 for power, 16 for efficiency), while the Ultra 5 brings in a solid 18 cores.

Both support superfast DDR5 memory (up to 7200 MT/s) and include Intel's Binary Optimization Tool to squeeze out even more gaming performance.

Basically, if you're into smooth gameplay or heavy multitasking, these chips are built with you in mind.