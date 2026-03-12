Intel's Core Ultra 200S Plus desktop processors are now available
Intel just rolled out its Core Ultra 200S Plus desktop processors, aimed squarely at gamers and content creators.
The lineup features the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus and Core Ultra 5 250K Plus, both promising up to 15% better gaming performance (versus existing Core Ultra Series 2 desktop processors) and up to 103% higher multithread performance versus competing CPUs in similar segments.
Chips support DDR5 memory up to 7200 MT/s
The Ultra 7 packs a hefty 24 cores (8 for power, 16 for efficiency), while the Ultra 5 brings in a solid 18 cores.
Both support superfast DDR5 memory (up to 7200 MT/s) and include Intel's Binary Optimization Tool to squeeze out even more gaming performance.
Basically, if you're into smooth gameplay or heavy multitasking, these chips are built with you in mind.