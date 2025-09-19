Skip long queues! Get iPhone 17 instantly via Blinkit, Instamart

Apple 's much-awaited iPhone 17 series has finally hit the Indian market today. The launch has drawn massive crowds at Apple's retail stores in major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. However, if you want to avoid waiting in long lines, you can order the new devices online from several platforms. These include Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes, Instamart, Croma, Indiaistore, and Vijay Sales.

Delivery service Instant delivery of iPhones via Blinkit Blinkit, an instant-delivery service, has added the iPhone 17 series to its catalog. The base model, iPhone 17 with 256GB storage, is priced at ₹82,900. However, availability may differ by city and could be sold out quickly due to high demand. This way, you can get your hands on the new device without standing in long queues outside retail stores.

Online platforms Flipkart Minutes, Instamart offer discounts and additional offers Flipkart Minutes has also listed the iPhone 17 series for home delivery. The platform also offers other top Apple smartphones such as iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, etc. Meanwhile, Instamart has listed the latest iPhones at launch prices in select cities. The platform promises discounts and additional offers through its app, giving buyers a chance to save money on their purchase.

Retail deals Croma is giving exchange bonuses and cashback Croma is taking online orders for the iPhone 17 series from September 19 to 27. The retailer is offering benefits like up to ₹12,000 exchange bonus, up to 10% NeuCoins with Tata Neu HDFC Card, and no-cost EMI options on eligible purchases. The iPhone 17 is also available on BigBasket across Tier 1 cities in India. Customers will get instant delivery, along with bank discounts and exclusive NeuCoin rewards for Tata NeuCard holders.