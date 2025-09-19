Next Article
Amazon's latest Kindle update lets you tweak font sizes
Technology
Amazon has rolled out a fresh update for 11th and 12th-gen Kindles, making your e-book reading feel even more personal.
Now you can tweak font sizes in the menus, adjust text spacing in your books, and lock your screen in portrait or landscape—so everything looks just how you like it.
Your Kindle can now read books out loud
The update also brings Kindle Assistive Reader to everyone.
With this feature, your Kindle can read books out loud with real-time text highlighting, adjustable speed, and a handy 30-second rewind.
You can jump into audio reading from any spot in your book—making it easier than ever to enjoy stories your way.