LinkedIn will soon share your data with Microsoft
Starting November 3, 2025, LinkedIn will share more of your data with Microsoft to boost ad targeting and train content-generating AI models that enhance your experience and better connect our members to opportunities.
This update affects users in the EEA, UK, Canada, Switzerland, and Hong Kong, rolling back previous limits on how your info could be used for AI.
You can opt out of this data sharing
LinkedIn will use details like your profile info, activity in the feed, and ad interactions to help Microsoft's AI models get smarter—think better suggestions for updating your profile or writing messages.
Private messages stay private and aren't included.
If you're not into this, you can opt out by turning off "Data for Generative AI Improvement" in settings.
LinkedIn is already facing lawsuits over similar practices
LinkedIn is already facing lawsuits in the US over claims it used Premium users' private messages for AI without clear consent—raising big privacy questions as they expand these practices.
If you don't opt out now, expect more of your activity to shape ads and features across both LinkedIn and Microsoft platforms.