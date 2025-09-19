Next Article
Meta's new lab is working on human-like AI
Technology
Meta has launched the Superintelligence Lab, aiming to create AI that can actually think and learn like humans.
Mark Zuckerberg is shaking things up with a small, highly selective team and no traditional deadlines or layers of management—hoping this freedom sparks real breakthroughs toward artificial general intelligence (AGI).
Zuckerberg's hands-on approach
The lab has just 50-100 researchers, and everyone's role really matters.
Zuckerberg compared their spots to "precious seats on a boat"—if someone slacks, it affects the whole crew.
He's even moved closer to the team himself, staying hands-on so he can help solve problems fast.