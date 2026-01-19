iPhone 18 Pro leak shows hidden Face ID, advanced cameras

A recent leak has revealed the design and key hardware specifications of Apple 's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro. The video, shared by renowned tipster Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, shows what could be one of Apple's biggest design changes in years. The most notable change is a smaller front display cutout, which would give users more screen space.

Design changes iPhone 18 Pro to feature punch-hole cut-out for selfie camera Apple has been using a pill-shaped cutout for years, but the leaked renders suggest this could change. Some Face ID components may be moved under the display, leaving just a single hole for the front camera. The selfie camera is also expected to be moved from the center to the top-left corner of the screen.

Feature relocation Dynamic Island to move with camera The leak also reveals that Dynamic Island won't be going anywhere. Instead, it will be moving with the camera to the top-left corner of the screen. This way, it will still be a part of the iPhone experience while taking up less space and drawing less attention during everyday use.

Camera upgrade iPhone 18 Pro to get variable aperture camera The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to get a major camera upgrade. The leak suggests that Apple is testing a variable aperture system for the main camera. This would allow the lens itself to control how much light enters, resulting in more natural-looking portraits and better low-light performance. However, this feature may be exclusive to the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max model.

Control changes iPhone 18 Pro to feature pressure-based camera control button The leak also hints at a change in physical controls for the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple is said to be considering replacing the current capacitive camera control button with a pressure-based alternative. This would give users a clearer and more reliable physical response when capturing photos or videos, especially those who prefer tactile feedback.

Internal upgrades iPhone 18 Pro to run on A20 Pro chip The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chip. This processor could be built using TSMC's upcoming 2nm manufacturing process. Apple is also said to be planning a new chip design approach by integrating RAM directly onto the same wafer as the CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. This could improve performance and power efficiency while helping with thermal management.