iPhone Duo 'crackgate' grows as Apple acknowledges screen issue
What's the story
Apple has acknowledged a problem with the inner display of its latest iPhone Duo. The tech giant said that "a small number" of units are affected by this issue, which is characterized by a bright line running from the center to the right side of the screen. In response to these reports, Apple has advised affected users to contact AppleCare for a replacement unit.
Official response
'Response to iPhone Duo from early users has been positive'
Apple's Alex Kirschner issued a statement regarding the inner display problem.
He said, "The response to iPhone Duo from early users has been incredibly positive, and we are seeing exciting things from developers who are rapidly updating their apps to take advantage of its unique form factor."
Kirschner added that if users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement.
User reports
What is causing the issue?
After the launch of the iPhone Duo, users reported similar problems where the hinge would tighten and opening it caused a crack along with bright lines on the display.
One Australian user said an Apple Store replaced their unit "on the spot."
iFixit's teardown of the phone suggests that mechanical stress around internal hinge rails could be causing this damage.
Teardown analysis
iFixit teardown revealed dust could enter device's hinge
iFixit's teardown of the iPhone Duo revealed that dust could enter the device's hinge, despite its IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The repair website proposed several possible causes for the display failures, including pressure on the inner screen, a particle trapped near the hinge, repeated bending, or a manufacturing defect.
It also noted that visible faults may not necessarily mean physical damage to the display panel itself.