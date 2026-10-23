iPhone Duo shortage prompts retailers to charge an extra ₹1L
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is witnessing a supply crunch in India. The demand for the device has outstripped its initial stock, leading retailers to charge a premium of up to ₹1 lakh over the official price. The 256GB variant of the iPhone Duo is officially priced at ₹2,99,900 but some retailers are selling it for as much as ₹4 lakh.
Market response
Retailers report shortages of iPhone Duo
Retailers in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Delhi have reported shortages of the iPhone Duo since its launch on October 23.
A recent India Today report found that many retailers received only about 10 units each.
The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA), representing over 1.5 lakh mainline mobile retailers across the country, also confirmed these limited initial supplies.
Demand-supply dynamics
Some retailers still selling at official price to loyal customers
AIMRA revealed that some top retailers had expected around 100 units across different variants of the iPhone Duo but only received five to seven.
The association also revealed that buyers were willing to pay between ₹25,000 and ₹1 lakh above the maximum retail price.
However, it noted that some retailers were still selling at the official price to loyal customers without any premium.
Production issues
Supply crunch not just in India
The supply crunch isn't just limited to India. According to Bloomberg, limited production capacity, advanced hinge engineering, and new display technology have made manufacturing difficult.
Only a few factories in China produce the device. A pre-launch report had also highlighted production yields stuck at 60%.
Despite these challenges, the initial interest in Apple's foldable phone has been strong, with delivery dates extending into 2027 within hours of orders opening on Apple's US and India websites.
Resale trends
iPhone Duo resold at massive premiums on eBay
In the US, some iPhone Duo units have been resold on eBay at a premium of up to $1,800.
A YouTube channel, Max Tech, showed a 2TB Night Sky variant listed by Apple at $3,199 was sold for $5,000 while a 1TB model priced at $2,599 was sold for $4,400.
Despite its high price tag and limited availability in India, there is strong interest in Apple's foldable phone.