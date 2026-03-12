Iranian hackers hit US medical device manufacturer Stryker

A major US medical device manufacturer, Stryker, has suffered a "global network disruption" due to a cyberattack. The attack was claimed by pro-Iranian hackers. The Michigan-based company confirmed the incident in a statement to CNN, saying it is facing "a global network disruption to our Microsoft environment as a result of a cyberattack." However, Stryker clarified that there is no evidence of ransomware or malware and believes the incident is contained.

Company measures Stryker has business continuity measures in place Stryker, which manufactures a range of hospital equipment from defibrillators to ambulance cots, said its teams are working quickly to assess the attack's impact on their systems. The company also emphasized that it has business continuity measures in place to continue supporting its customers and partners despite this disruption. Reports indicate that Stryker's computers in Ireland were also affected by the same cyberattack.

Operational disruption Disruption to communication systems during emergencies The immediate impact of the cyberattack on Stryker's provision of medical equipment to US hospitals remains unclear. However, one piece of Stryker equipment, an IT system called Lifenet, was apparently disrupted by the attack. This system is used by emergency responders to communicate patient data to hospitals. The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems informed state hospitals that it had received multiple reports of Stryker's Lifenet electrocardiogram transmission system being "non-functional in most parts of the state."

Retaliation Hack retaliation for missile strike on school in Iran The cyberattack appears to be one of the first notable pro-Iranian hacks against US infrastructure since the US and Israel began bombing Iran last month. In a social media post, the hacking group that claimed responsibility said their attack on Stryker was retaliation for a missile strike on an elementary school in Iran. The Pentagon is currently investigating this incident.

