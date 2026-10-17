Can iron be used to treat cancer?
What's the story
In a groundbreaking development, Chinese scientists have successfully treated advanced-stage cancer patients using a novel technique derived from industrial wastewater treatment. The innovative method employs iron, which reacts with hydrogen peroxide to produce hydroxyl radicals capable of breaking down harmful organic compounds in wastewater. The researchers are now testing this approach in clinical trials for cancer therapy.
Innovative approach
The process behind the treatment
The idea of using iron for cancer treatment was inspired by its application in industrial wastewater treatment.
In this process, iron reacts with hydrogen peroxide to create hydroxyl radicals, which can break down a range of organic and toxic compounds found in wastewater.
Chinese scientists have now adapted this concept to treat malignant tumors by combining iron with a nano-carbon injection called CNSI-Fe (nano-carbon iron injection).
Clinical trials
Phase II trial underway
The CNSI-Fe injection has shown promising results in treating advanced cancer.
In the initial trial, the treatment stopped tumor growth in 16 patients and even led to shrinkage in two cases.
The success of this initial trial has prompted the researchers to move forward with a Phase II trial involving 52 more patients.