Isro completes SpaDeX after SDX01 and SDX02 re-entered Earth's atmosphere
Technology
Isro just wrapped up its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) after two satellites, SDX01 and SDX02, re-entered Earth's atmosphere following nearly 21 months in orbit.
Their re-entry was independently confirmed by a senior scientist from the Isro Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (Istrac) in Bengaluru.
SpaDeX tested docking and power transfer
Launched in December 2024, SpaDeX tested key tech like autonomous docking and power transfer between satellites, skills needed for future missions where spacecraft have to link up and work together.
With this success, India joins a small group of countries that can pull off these advanced space maneuvers, setting the stage for big projects like Chandrayaan-4 and the proposed Bharatiya Antariksh Station.