ISRO kickstarts India's own space station with BAS-01 bids
Technology
ISRO just put out a call for Indian aerospace companies to help build the first module of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS-01).
This is a big step toward India having its own space station—a five-module setup, initially planned to host three astronauts, and take our human space missions way beyond Gaganyaan.
What's next for BAS-01?
ISRO issued the EoI in January 2026, and aims to have this first module in orbit by 2028, with all five modules ready by 2035.
The station will circle Earth at about 400-450km up, supporting long missions and cool microgravity experiments.
If you're an Indian company with solid aerospace experience, a ₹50 crore annual turnover, and the right certifications, you could be part of this historic project under ISRO's guidance!