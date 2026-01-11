ISRO kickstarts India's own space station with BAS-01 bids

What's next for BAS-01?

ISRO issued the EoI in January 2026, and aims to have this first module in orbit by 2028, with all five modules ready by 2035.

The station will circle Earth at about 400-450km up, supporting long missions and cool microgravity experiments.

If you're an Indian company with solid aerospace experience, a ₹50 crore annual turnover, and the right certifications, you could be part of this historic project under ISRO's guidance!