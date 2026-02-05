Powerful solar flares put India on high alert

India is on high alert after the Sun unleashed powerful solar flares. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has warned of possible radio blackouts and satellite disruptions due to this intense solar activity. The flares were emitted by a sunspot cluster known as Active Region 14366, which has been unusually active in recent days.

Vigilance measures ISRO's vigilance measures ISRO is keeping a close watch on more than 50 operational Indian satellites as part of its vigilance measures. The move comes after the Sun's heightened activity threatened to disrupt communication, navigation systems, and power grids in the region. Anil Kumar, Director of ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), said they are "keeping a close watch on all ISRO satellites."

Impact on Earth Impact of solar flares on Earth The intense solar flares have disturbed the ionosphere, an electrically charged layer of Earth's upper atmosphere. This disruption can cause high-frequency radio communication blackouts and navigation signal disruptions. It can also increase radiation exposure for satellites and pose risks to high-altitude aviation near the poles. Despite these challenges, scientists say that India has thus far avoided the worst-case scenario, a strong, Earth-directed coronal mass ejection (CME).

Monitoring efforts Aditya-L1's role in monitoring solar storms India's first dedicated solar observatory, Aditya-L1, is playing a key role in monitoring the ongoing solar storm. Located at the Earth-Sun L1 Lagrange point, some 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, Aditya-L1 provides India with a front-row seat to solar eruptions before their effects hit our planet. Data from Aditya-L1 is helping scientists measure solar radiation, magnetic fields and energetic particles in real time.

