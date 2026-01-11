ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission: 15 satellites, global spotlight Technology Jan 11, 2026

ISRO is gearing up to launch its PSLV-C62 mission on January 12, 2026, from Sriharikota at 10:17am.

This time, they're sending up 15 satellites—including the DRDO's Anvesha surveillance satellite—showing off both national tech and some serious teamwork.