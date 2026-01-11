Next Article
ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission: 15 satellites, global spotlight
Technology
ISRO is gearing up to launch its PSLV-C62 mission on January 12, 2026, from Sriharikota at 10:17am.
This time, they're sending up 15 satellites—including the DRDO's Anvesha surveillance satellite—showing off both national tech and some serious teamwork.
Why this launch matters
This mission marks a big moment for India's private space scene, with Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space contributing seven satellites to the mission—a first for a single Indian private company.
Plus, payloads from France, Nepal, Brazil, and the UK are hitching a ride—highlighting India's growing status as a go-to partner in global space launches.