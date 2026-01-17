Activision Blizzard under probe for 'misleading' mobile game practices

Italy 's competition authority, Autorita Garante della Concorrenza E Del Mercato (AGCM), has launched two investigations into Activision Blizzard. The investigations allege that the gaming giant has employed "misleading and aggressive" sales tactics in its popular mobile games, Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile. The AGCM is looking into whether these games use design elements to encourage long playtime and in-game purchases by creating a sense of urgency over rewards.

Accusations Allegations of misleading practices and privacy concerns The AGCM has also accused Activision Blizzard of making it hard for users to grasp the real value of virtual currency in these games. The authority said that the sale of in-game currency in bundles could mislead players, including minors, into spending more than necessary to progress. The games are marketed as free-to-play but include optional in-game purchases.

Investigations Concerns over parental controls and data privacy The AGCM is also investigating the games' parental control features, which allow minors to make in-game purchases and play for long periods without restrictions. The authority raised concerns about privacy as well, noting that the games seem to push users into accepting all consent options during sign-up. It plans to examine Activision Blizzard's consent process for collecting and using personal data.

