Japan launches spacecraft to bring back soil from Mars' moon

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) confirmed that the MMX probe successfully separated from the H3 rocket over an hour after launch.

The spacecraft is now on its way to the Martian system, with plans to reach Mars around August next year.

Once there, it will orbit Phobos and conduct surface observations with a French-German rover named IDEFIX before collecting samples for return to Earth.

Mars has two small, irregular moons named Phobos and Deimos. They were discovered in 1877.