Jensen Huang's AI push raised concerns over NVIDIA's environmental impact
What's the story
Under the leadership of CEO Jensen Huang, NVIDIA has been a key player in the AI revolution. However, it has also become one of the tech industry's biggest environmental concerns. The demand for its chips has led to a new wave of water and chemical-intensive factories, drained power grids from massive data centers, and created a potential e-waste crisis.
Controversy
Environmental groups challenge NVIDIA's climate claims
NVIDIA has been at loggerheads with environmental groups over its so-called "hidden" emissions.
Despite Huang's claims of using AI to combat climate change, the company's supply chain emissions have skyrocketed.
Meanwhile, NVIDIA's investments have contributed to the establishment of data centers that have drawn severe criticism for their local and global impact.
Call for action
Greenpeace urges interim CEO Colette Kress to commit to decarbonization
Greenpeace East Asia's project lead for AI supply chain campaign, Avex Li, criticized Huang for not prioritizing climate responsibility in NVIDIA's growth strategy.
The organization is now urging interim CEO Colette Kress to commit NVIDIA to decarbonization by investing in renewable energy and ensuring its technology is used ethically.
This comes after Huang's sudden resignation amid a major scandal involving sex and espionage.
AI debate
Huang optimistic about AI's renewable energy potential
Huang has been optimistic about AI's potential to accelerate renewable energy adoption, even as tech companies' emissions have risen in the generative AI era.
He once said, "If you want to turn a corner on climate change... lean into A.I. It's the best opportunity we have to get there."
However, he also acknowledged that data centers would rely more on fossil fuels in the short term, and building infrastructure for AI could cause "an enormous amount of pain and suffering."
Emission surge
Supply chain emissions up 725% since 2020
NVIDIA's supply-chain emissions have increased by a staggering 725% since 2020, according to an analysis of the company's public disclosures.
This translates to roughly 9.4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas pollution, comparable to emissions from nearly 25 gas plants in a year.
In fiscal year 2026 alone, NVIDIA's disclosed supply chain emissions were around 10.7 million metric tons of CO2, per its latest sustainability report.
Emission impact
Indirect emissions contribute to NVIDIA's climate impact
Indirect emissions from its supply chain and product use make up the bulk of NVIDIA's climate impact.
These "indirect" emissions could have reached 21 million metric tons in 2025, according to a report by research analyst Ketan Joshi and several environmental organizations.
This level of pollution puts NVIDIA on par with Russia's state-owned coal company, according to Joshi.