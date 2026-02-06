JLab's Blue XL headphones can also be used as a speaker
JLab just dropped the Blue XL Speaker Headphones for $99.99, and they're more than your average headphones.
With oversized ear cups housing 2.5" drivers and passive radiators that remain attached to the headband and a design that lets the unit be propped on a table as a standalone speaker, they can be worn or used to share music with friends.
Available only in blue (for now), they're designed for anyone who wants their audio to go from private to party mode fast.
Specs and features of the Blue XL headphones
Blue XL packs a punch with 30W dual-channel sound, a wide 100Hz-20kHz range, and JLab's custom EQ.
Bluetooth 5.4 keeps you connected up to 30 feet away, plus there's Wireless Share Mode for pairing with another compatible device.
The dual 3000mAh batteries last up to 20 hours on one charge and juice up fully in just three hours via USB-C.
A fun pick for under $100
If you want headphones that pull double duty—wearable around the neck or usable as an instant group speaker—Blue XL is a fun pick at under $100.
It stands out from regular headphones or small speakers by making shared listening super easy without breaking the bank.