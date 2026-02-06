JLab's Blue XL headphones can also be used as a speaker Technology Feb 06, 2026

JLab just dropped the Blue XL Speaker Headphones for $99.99, and they're more than your average headphones.

With oversized ear cups housing 2.5" drivers and passive radiators that remain attached to the headband and a design that lets the unit be propped on a table as a standalone speaker, they can be worn or used to share music with friends.

Available only in blue (for now), they're designed for anyone who wants their audio to go from private to party mode fast.