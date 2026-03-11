Karnataka to revise data center policy for sustainable operations

Data centers use up huge amounts of money, land, water

Data centers here use up huge amounts of money, land, and water: think ₹70 crore and one acre per megawatt, plus 25 million liters per megawatt per year.

For context: just five ChatGPT queries can use about one-half a liter of water!

Karnataka plans to shift new data centers to cities like Mangaluru to ease pressure on Bengaluru's resources, while also aiming for greener technology across the state.