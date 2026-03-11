Karnataka to revise data center policy for sustainable operations
Technology
Karnataka is considering a new sustainable data-centre policy, announced by IT Minister Priyank Kharge.
The goal? To cut down the massive water and energy use of the state's 32 private data centers.
If revised, the policy could alter existing limits on green energy incentives and affect how easily centers can adopt eco-friendly practices.
Data centers use up huge amounts of money, land, water
Data centers here use up huge amounts of money, land, and water: think ₹70 crore and one acre per megawatt, plus 25 million liters per megawatt per year.
For context: just five ChatGPT queries can use about one-half a liter of water!
Karnataka plans to shift new data centers to cities like Mangaluru to ease pressure on Bengaluru's resources, while also aiming for greener technology across the state.