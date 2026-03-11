Karnataka's QpiAI-Indus puts India on quantum computing map

QpiAI announced the QpiAI-Indus launch, India's first full-stack 25-qubit superconducting quantum computer, on World Quantum Day (April 14). Karnataka announced installation at IIIT-Dharwad and IIIT-Raichur; this tech milestone is part of the state's LEAP initiative and pushes India into the big leagues of quantum computing.

More than just a powerful machine This machine isn't just powerful: it's packed with superconducting processors, a smart software stack, and AI-powered optimization tools.

It operates at crazy-low temperatures (10 millikelvin), can handle up to 300 qubits in the future, and is designed for both speed and stability.

Training the next generation of quantum warriors QpiAI-Indus is set to boost student training, curriculum development, and real-world problem-solving across fields like life sciences and logistics.

As one of eight startups under India's National Quantum Mission, QpiAI aims to make sure young minds get hands-on with tomorrow's tech, right here in India.