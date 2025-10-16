Koo co-founder launches an app that auto-shares photos of friends

Mayank Bidawatka, the co-founder of Koo , has launched a new photo-sharing app called PicSee. The platform is available on both iOS and Android . Unlike conventional apps like WhatsApp or Instagram, PicSee uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect and share photos of friends from your camera roll. This way, you don't have to rely on traditional messaging systems for sharing pictures.

Photo sharing How does it work? Bidawatka highlighted that friends often have numerous photos of each other that go unshared. This could be due to forgetting or overlooking them. PicSee tackles this issue by scanning faces in your camera roll and identifying pictures of your friends. The app then lets you send a sharing request to those friends, who can accept it to receive their first batch of shared images.

Features Other features Once a sharing request is accepted, PicSee identifies new photos of that person in your camera roll and prompts you to share them. If not done immediately, the app sends these pictures after 24 hours. You can review the images before sending and even recall them post-sending. The company has also added several privacy controls, such as face recognition processing on-device and encrypted connections for photo transfers.