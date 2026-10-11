Nuclear conflict, AI misuse might kill humanity by 2100: Lancet

The experts behind The Lancet Commission on 21st Century Global Threats to Health emphasized that all these threats are interconnected and need to be addressed together.

However, they also stressed that there is "a realistic route to act" on each of them.

"Decisions made by leaders today will shape the health and wellbeing of the next generation," said Professor Christopher Murray, commission co-chair and the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington.