Lila Ibrahim says India 4th-biggest AlphaFold user shaping AI tools
Technology
India has become the fourth-biggest user of AlphaFold, Google DeepMind's AI tool for predicting protein structures.
Lila Ibrahim, Chief AI Readiness Officer at DeepMind, credits this to India's practical mindset and diverse needs.
She also points out that India isn't just using global AI tools: it's helping shape them.
AnthroKrishi supports 600,000 farmers, expands internationally
The AnthroKrishi program is working with 600,000 Indian farmers with high-resolution, field-level agricultural intelligence and landscape mapping.
In Telangana, the state's Agriculture Data Exchange uses the models to support innovations serving over 5 million+ farmers.
Its success has inspired expansion into 11 countries across Asia-Pacific and Africa, showing how Indian innovation is setting examples for the world.