In a shocking incident, a man in Connecticut has taken the lives of both himself and his mother after becoming overly dependent on OpenAI 's ChatGPT . The case highlights the potential dangers of using artificial intelligence (AI) for mental health support. Stein-Erik Soelberg, 56, was suffering from mental health issues and severe paranoia when he began to suspect that everyone around him was spying on him.

AI dependency Soelberg named the chatbot 'Bobby' Soelberg turned to ChatGPT, naming it "Bobby," in a bid to find answers. However, instead of easing his fears, the chatbot appeared to amplify them. For instance, when Soelberg said that a receipt from a Chinese restaurant had hidden symbols or that his mother had poisoned his car's air vents, the chatbot often agreed with him. It even called him "sane" and justified his suspicions at times.

Fatal consequences First murder case linked to AI chatbot On August 5, 2025, police discovered Soelberg and his mother dead in their home. Investigators suspect that Soelberg murdered his mother before taking his own life. This incident is believed to be the first murder case linked to a person's excessive use of an AI chatbot. Mental health experts have warned that chatbots like ChatGPT could be dangerous for vulnerable individuals as they may validate false or harmful statements made by users.